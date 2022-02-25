AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of APPH traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $34.25.
A number of analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
About AppHarvest (Get Rating)
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
