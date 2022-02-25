AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of APPH traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AppHarvest by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest by 42.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

