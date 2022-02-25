Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $161.52. 1,091,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

