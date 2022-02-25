Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 195,183 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.91. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

