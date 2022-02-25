Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,128 shares.The stock last traded at $7.95 and had previously closed at $7.17.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $13,015,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 983,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,785,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.