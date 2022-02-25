Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,128 shares.The stock last traded at $7.95 and had previously closed at $7.17.
ARCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
