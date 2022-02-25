Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.