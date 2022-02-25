Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) COO Sean J. Kerins Sells 8,687 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARW stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

