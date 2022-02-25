Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($16.70) earnings per share.

Shares of AHT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $301.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 276,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 120,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,024 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

