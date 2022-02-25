Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($16.70) EPS.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $308.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
