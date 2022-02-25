Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($16.70) EPS.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $308.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.