Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

