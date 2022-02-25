Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.