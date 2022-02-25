Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 27,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,128. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

