Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes $755,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 67.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after buying an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.17. 14,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,751. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.85. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.25.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

