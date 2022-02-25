Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 4402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.