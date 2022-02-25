Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $7.44 on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,812. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

