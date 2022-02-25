Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.
Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $7.44 on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,812. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.
Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
