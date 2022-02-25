Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.78. Astrazeneca reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astrazeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. 244,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,746. Astrazeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

