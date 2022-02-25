Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
