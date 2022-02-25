Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $181,000.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

