ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.87

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.87 and traded as high as C$42.03. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.87, with a volume of 195,788 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

