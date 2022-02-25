Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

ATO traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.09. 1,309,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

