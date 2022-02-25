Atria Investments LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

