Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

GM opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.