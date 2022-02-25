Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $364,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

