Atria Investments LLC Purchases 831 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $185.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $163.45 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average is $193.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

