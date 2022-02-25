Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 7.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 21,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 790,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 228.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 799.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

