Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $108.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autoliv by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.