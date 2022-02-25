AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $65,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,794.77 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,145.16 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,985.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,823.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

