Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) traded down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.29. 331,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 159,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

Get Avanti Energy alerts:

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.