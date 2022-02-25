Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) traded down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.29. 331,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 159,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

