Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.91. 6,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.37, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.45 per share, with a total value of $103,690.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

