Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up to $130.15

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.15, but opened at $136.58. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $126.46, with a volume of 1,942 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -325.37, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $99,531.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

