Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

