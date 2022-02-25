AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,583. The stock has a market cap of $308.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

