B. Riley Weighs in on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

