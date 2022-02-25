B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.02 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.