B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

