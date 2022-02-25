BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given a GBX 630 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) received a GBX 630 ($8.57) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.93) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.76) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 645.67 ($8.78).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.59) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 574.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 569.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The firm has a market cap of £19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

