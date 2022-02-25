Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $53.99 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,173 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $53,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

