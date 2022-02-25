Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $95.26 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 395,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $95,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.19 and its 200-day moving average is $250.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

