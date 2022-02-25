Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,135,484 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $66,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

KB Home stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

