Banano (BAN) Market Cap Hits $12.25 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $95,863.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,561,238 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

