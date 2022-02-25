Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNDSF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.70.

BNDSF opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

