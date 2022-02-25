Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.22. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancolombia.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,912. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

