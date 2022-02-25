Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bandwidth stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

