Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

