Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.11-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.66 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 29,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.93.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bandwidth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.