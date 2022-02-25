Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $793.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in Bandwidth by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.