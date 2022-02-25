Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.67 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 32,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $780.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

