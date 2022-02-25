Bank of America Cuts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $9.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.78.
Shares of FIXX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.64.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.