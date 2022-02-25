Bank of America Cuts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $9.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Homology Medicines by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

