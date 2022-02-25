Bank of America Trims Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price to $4.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

