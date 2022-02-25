Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 22,648 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Equinix worth $664,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Equinix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Equinix by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $705.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $789.83. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

