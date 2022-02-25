Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $945.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $945,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

