Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,715,293 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,162,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $393.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

